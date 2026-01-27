Harry Styles' 'Together, Together' Tour Ticket Prices Shock Fans

Harry Styles' fans have had tons of late night talking over the past few days ... buzzing over his upcoming "Together, Together" world tour!

The thing is, not all of the news about the former One Direction member's shows is exactly positive -- because the prices for presale tickets to his shows, which were released on Monday, are leaving his fans in shock and awe.

Prices for seated seats at Harry's shows at Wembley Stadium in the UK started at $60.80, which isn't bad for a stadium show ... but they ballooned to a cool $642.76, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oh, and the most expensive VIP package for Harry's shows in New York City -- his only currently planned concerts in North America -- will cost $1,667 ... you can pick your jaw up off the floor now.

It's also worth mentioning plenty of customers had to wait in long digital queues before being hit with the ticket prices.