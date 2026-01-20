A$AP Rocky Reveals Dates on His Upcoming 'Don't Be Dumb' World Tour

Don't Be Dumb, Guys -- Get Tickets To My Tour!

A$AP Rocky fans, you're about to get a whole lot of Lord Flacko real soon -- because he's heading out on the road!

The rapper revealed he's going on a world tour in support of his new album "Don't Be Dumb" in a video on Instagram Tuesday, and if it's anything like his last one ... each show's gonna be a rager!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A$AP will hit the road in May with a kickoff show in Chicago, and he'll finish up his North American dates two months later in Newark, New Jersey.

The rapper will hop across the pond in August for the tour's European leg, which starts in Brussels, Belgium and he'll finish up in Paris, France the following month.

Interestingly ... A$AP's set to play a show in Stockholm, Sweden, where he last played in 2019 ... after being convicted of assault.

The performer was locked up for about a month, and it seemed like he wasn't going back to Sweden after then ... but his mind changed real fast, and he played a show in Stockholm in December 2019.