USA Women’s Hockey Stars Shade President Trump on ‘SNL’

There was plenty of gold on “Saturday Night Live” — with Team USA women’s hockey stars Hilary Knight and Megan Keller taking a jab at President Donald Trump for his controversial joke last week … right in front of Jack and Quinn Hughes!!

The Hughes bros were first to appear during the opening monologue from Connor Storrie -- the star of the hit series "Heated Rivalry" on HBO -- who cracked some jokes about the show ... saying they haven't had time to sit down and binge it.

Storrie then brought out Keller and Knight ... with the audience going nuts when they walked out on stage.

The two then had an epic line, with Knight saying, "It was gonna be just us, but we thought we would invite the guys too."

"Yeah, we thought we give them a little moment to shine," Keller added.

For those who don't know, it was an obvious dig at the man who resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave ... who said on a call with the men's team after their win that if he didn't invite the women to celebrate at his crib too, he would be impeached.

Their banter didn't stop there. Quinn brought up that the men's gold medal was their first in 46 years ... with Knight firing right back at him -- reminding the world the women didn’t have a drought anywhere near that long.

"And the last time we did that was two whole Olympics ago."