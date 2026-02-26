Jack Hughes Makes Devils Return After Olympics, Addresses POTUS Phone Call

N.J. Devils star Jack Hughes was back on home ice Wednesday night after lifting the U.S. men's hockey team to Olympic gold ... and the 24-year-old star received a rousing ovation from the hometown faithful!!!

Hughes also briefly addressed the team's controversial phone call with the President of the United States.

Jack received a standing ovation when he took center ice at the Prudential Center in Newark, where he spoke to Devils fans about the experience. He also brought out his Team USA teammate turned opponent for the night, Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson.

Jack Hughes brought out Tage Thompson and spoke to the New Jersey crowd in his return to the NHL after they brought home the gold medal 👏 pic.twitter.com/4p1bBMKRns @SportsCenter

"I'm so proud and so happy that the men's and women's USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America," Hughes said. "I'm so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization, and I'm so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey."

"From the bottom of my heart, all my USA teammates, we just want to thank you for all the love and support. We feel it, thank you."

Hughes and the Devils would go on to lose their first game back from the Olympic break, 2-1.

Postgame, JH was once again asked about the phone call with President Donald Trump, saying, "It is what it is now."

"We have so much respect for the women's team. They have so much respect for us. We're all just proud Americans and happy that we both swept the Olympics."

Play video content New Jersey Devils

Yesterday marked the first time we heard from some of the women of Team USA hockey and their thoughts on the phone call with Trump, who joked that he would "probably be impeached" if he didn't invite the women to the White House along with the men.

"This is just a really good learning point to really focus on how we talk about women," Hilary Knight, the captain of the women's team, said. "Not only as a sport but as an industry, women aren't less than," Knight said. "Our achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by anything else, other than how great they are."

Some players clearly have regret over how the call went down. Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman says if they had the chance to go back, the team would've reacted differently, while also affirming their love for the women's squad.