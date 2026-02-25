Bruins' Jeremy Swayman Breaks Silence on Team USA Blowback From Trump Call

That locker room phone call heard ’round the internet? Jeremy Swayman says Team USA would do it differently.

The Boston Bruins goalie is speaking out about the viral moment that followed Sunday's gold medal win ... when President Donald Trump called to congratulate the team and players huddled around a phone in the locker room.

“We should have reacted differently. We know that,” he told reporters after Bruins practice on Wednesday.

After congratulating the team and inviting them to the State of the Union, the POTUS said, "I must tell you, we're gonna have to bring the women's team. You do know that," he said. "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

Players laughed … but that reaction quickly sparked backlash online, particularly from fans of the U.S. women’s hockey team.

Now, Swayman’s owning it.

The viral moment went down just minutes after Jack Hughes buried the game-winning goal. The U.S. men’s team was celebrating in the locker room with FBI Director Kash Patel, who has been shown on video holding a phone up to the group as Trump addressed the players.

While some viewers felt the moment overshadowed the women’s achievement, at least one voice in the locker room could be heard shouting “two for two” during the call -- an apparent nod to both U.S. hockey teams bringing home gold.

Swayman made it clear there was no intent to disrespect anyone … especially the women’s team, who also won gold with a 2-1 overtime win over Canada.

“We are so excited for the women’s team and so much respect,” Swayman added. “To share that gold with them is something we’re forever grateful for.”

It was the women's team's third Olympic gold medal and eighth overall, so some critics felt the men’s locker room moment overshadowed the women’s achievement.