Pat McAfee Pays U.S. Hockey's $150k Tab At E11EVEN In Miami

One of the biggest assists for the U.S. men's hockey team didn't come on the Olympic ice -- it came courtesy of Pat McAfee, who let the gold medal winners rage in Miami on his dime!!

A video started making rounds on social media Tuesday night ... showing McAfee addressing the team and thanking them for representing the country as they celebrated at E11EVEN nightclub.

Pat McAfee is Awesome!! 😎 🫵 pic.twitter.com/agfvO5zqdC @IndianaGPA

McAfee's message then revealed that he teamed up with the club to make sure they didn't have to spend a dollar to have a good time. We're told that by the time they walked out the door, the final total was around $150K.

The champs took advantage -- wideos we obtained showed the group spraying clubgoers with tons of champagne, jamming to pro-American songs, and even singing the Star-Spangled Banner!

Play video content

Somehow, most of the team rallied enough to hop aboard a U.S. military aircraft to meet up with President Donald Trump at the White House before attending his State of the Union Tuesday night.

They were honored with about five minutes of applause, cheers and USA chants that rang throughout the Capitol. It was extra special for goalie Connor Hellebuyck -- who will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a later date for his save that kept Team USA alive.

Play video content The White House