USA Men's Hockey Meets With President Trump At White House

Play video content X / @MargoMartin47, @Scavino47

The celebration tour for the United States men's hockey team continues ... 'cause the gold medalists just met up with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office!!

A video shared by POTUS' staff showed the scene shortly after 3 PM EST -- about six hours before he is set to give the State of the Union address, which Team USA is slated to attend.

It was a grand welcome to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. As the winners checked out the Presidential Hall of Fame installed by Trump along the West Colonnade -- "Free Bird" was blaring over the loudspeakers.

The team also posed for a photo on the South Lawn, but eagle-eyed viewers noticed a few members were missing from the group.

Brock Nelson, Kyle Connor, Jake Guentzel and Jake Oettinger were absent from the festivities. While no reason was given, it's fair to assume they wanted to get back to their respective teams ahead of the NHL return on Wednesday.

Of course, their visit hasn't come without backlash from people online, but Jack Hughes wasn't going to give in to the haters, saying getting the invite was "nothing but an honor."

Play video content