Pro-America Song Streams Skyrocket After Team USA Wins Gold

Team USA's thrilling OT win against Canada for Olympic gold has fans from sea to shining sea feeling damn proud to be American ... 'cause Spotify tells TMZ Sports that streams for pro-'Merica tunes have skyrocketed following the Olympic closing ceremony, including the squad's anthem, "Free Bird!"

According to statistics provided by the streaming giant, streams of Lynyrd Skynyrd "increased more than 100% on Spotify in the U.S. -- with streams spiking 140% on Sunday."

Despite the early wake-up call for the Olympic gold medal match -- which began at 8 AM Eastern and 5 AM Pacific -- once the game wrapped, fans flocked to the app in droves to listen to some patriotic tunes.

"America, F**K Yeah" by Geek Music saw a whopping 350% increase against its average following the closing ceremony. Lee Greenwood's "God Bless The U.S.A." also got a nice bump in listens, with an 85% increase over its average (unclear how many plays can be attributed to President Trump).

Of course, the good ol' Star-Spangled Banner got some love too, with an 80% increase.

You can imagine some of those songs were played on the team's plane ride back from Milan. The men's team actually just landed back in Miami within the last hour after a nearly 9.5-hour flight home, which was diverted to the 305 after the blizzard in NYC.

The change in travel plans wasn't the worst thing in the world for the team, as they are now set to enjoy the night at the famous E11EVEN nightclub in Miami following the win.