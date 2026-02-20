Wayne Gretzky And Tom Brady Share Suite For Olympic Hockey Game

Olympic hockey continues to draw serious star power at the 2026 Winter Olympics ... and Friday's showdown between Canada and Finland was no exception -- as Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky watched the action from the same box in Milan!

The football and hockey G.O.A.T.s took in the game as Team Canada rallied from 2 goals down to defeat Finland in OT, advancing to the Gold medal game against the United States.

For Gretzky -- a native of Brantford, Canada -- it was anything but smooth sailing ... as he was visibly stressed watching his fellow Canucks secure their spot in Sunday's finale.

The Great One was joined alongside Mark Messier, who was also in attendance for Thursday's Gold Medal match between the Women of Team USA against the Women of Team Canada, which saw the Red, White and Blue leave with the top prize.

The celebs came through to support USA Women's Hockey in their gold medal game.



📺: Peacock and USA pic.twitter.com/xtyHJ1aTgd @NBCSports

For TB12 ... the Olympics continue to be a nice little family getaway ... as his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian joined him for the semi-final matchup.