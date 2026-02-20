Wayne Gretzky And Tom Brady Share Suite For Olympic Hockey Game

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky Don't Mind Us 2 GOATS Watching Hockey!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier watching Canada game getty 2
Getty

Olympic hockey continues to draw serious star power at the 2026 Winter Olympics ... and Friday's showdown between Canada and Finland was no exception -- as Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky watched the action from the same box in Milan!

The football and hockey G.O.A.T.s took in the game as Team Canada rallied from 2 goals down to defeat Finland in OT, advancing to the Gold medal game against the United States.

Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier watching Canada game getty
Getty

For Gretzky -- a native of Brantford, Canada -- it was anything but smooth sailing ... as he was visibly stressed watching his fellow Canucks secure their spot in Sunday's finale.

The Great One was joined alongside Mark Messier, who was also in attendance for Thursday's Gold Medal match between the Women of Team USA against the Women of Team Canada, which saw the Red, White and Blue leave with the top prize.

Jason and Kylie Kelce, Seth Meyers, Mike Eruzione and Billie Jean King were also in the stands for that showdown.

For TB12 ... the Olympics continue to be a nice little family getaway ... as his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian joined him for the semi-final matchup.

The puck drops Sunday morning -- and with gold on the line -- you can bet the stands will be star-studded!