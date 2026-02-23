President Trump Shares AI Video Punching Canadian Hockey Player, Winning Gold With USA

Everyone's talking about Connor Hellebuyck being the hero of Team USA hockey ... but according to an AI video President Trump posted on Monday, he's declaring himself the real MVP.

America is still riding high after the huge upset over Canada in the gold medal game of the 2026 Winter Olympics ... and that includes Trump, who celebrated the victory with a clip generated by Grok.

Trump posted an AI video of himself punching a Canadian hockey player and winning the Olympic gold for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/yP7F3g1vXz @patriottakes

In the minute-long highlight reel, Trump is shown in his signature blue suit and red tie checking Canadian players left and right ... even dropping his gloves and throwing hands with an opponent at one point.

To cap it off, the vid shows Trump scoring a game-winning goal over the North ... and getting bombarded by his teammates in a celebration on the ice.

It's all meant in good fun, but Trump's gotta be loving the bragging rights ... as he's no stranger to having beef with Canada.

The vid was actually a direct response to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ... who famously said "You can't take our country -- and you can't take our game" after the NHL's Nations Face-Off, which ended in Canada's favor.

Trump also gave a proper congratulatory message after the win ... typing, "Congratulations to our great U.S.A. Ice Hockey team. THEY WON THE GOLD. WOW! President DONALD J. TRUMP."