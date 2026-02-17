Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rhode Island League Suspends All Games After Fatal Hockey Shooting

By TMZ Staff
Published
rhode island shooting

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) is suspending all games after Monday's tragic shooting during a boys' co-op hockey game in Pawtucket.

Michael Lunney, the organization's executive director, released a statement on Tuesday, stating they will temporarily postpone all games out of respect for those affected by the "senseless act of violence."

hockey rink shooting AP
AP

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific event," Lunney said.

"We are actively working with our member schools and have been in contact with the Governor's Office, the Rhode Island Department of Education, and other community leaders to provide aid and support."

hockey rink shooting AP 2
AP

The shooting occurred at Dennis Lynch Arena in Pawtucket when 56-year-old Robert Dorgan opened fire in the stands.

Several videos shared on social media capture the incident, including one where gunshots can be heard erupting in the arena. Players, fans, referees, and coaches were seen scrambling for cover.

The shooting left three dead, including Dorgan, with several others injured.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said this was a targeted shooting that appears to stem from a family dispute.

