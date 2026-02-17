Rhode Island League Suspends All Games After Fatal Hockey Shooting

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) is suspending all games after Monday's tragic shooting during a boys' co-op hockey game in Pawtucket.

Michael Lunney, the organization's executive director, released a statement on Tuesday, stating they will temporarily postpone all games out of respect for those affected by the "senseless act of violence."

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific event," Lunney said.

"We are actively working with our member schools and have been in contact with the Governor's Office, the Rhode Island Department of Education, and other community leaders to provide aid and support."

The shooting occurred at Dennis Lynch Arena in Pawtucket when 56-year-old Robert Dorgan opened fire in the stands.

Several videos shared on social media capture the incident, including one where gunshots can be heard erupting in the arena. Players, fans, referees, and coaches were seen scrambling for cover.

NEW FOOTAGE: CCTV captures people fleeing the ice skating rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island after a gunman opened fire inside, killing a young girl and injuring 4 others.



The shooter is dead. pic.twitter.com/Rb5Tbn4ka6 — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) February 16, 2026 @ConflictAlarm

The shooting left three dead, including Dorgan, with several others injured.