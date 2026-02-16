Browns’ Ronnie Hickman Attacked By 4 Men, Injured At NYC Hotel

Jumped By 4 Men At New York City Hotel

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was jumped by four people at a Manhattan hotel early Monday morning ... but thankfully, despite being hospitalized, he only suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 4:30 AM at the SIXTY LES in the Lower East Side, where the DB was approached by a group of men who apparently realized he played in the NFL.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, sparking a brawl in the hotel lobby. The suspects took off, leaving Hickman with injuries that required a trip to the hospital

The Browns said he was treated for minor injuries and is now resting at home with his family.

Hickman, a former Ohio State Buckeye, went undrafted ... before he was picked up by the Browns in 2023.

This past season, Hickman racked up 103 total tackles and two interceptions in 17 games.

The scary incident comes just months after N.Y. Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot outside a popular Midtown Manhattan restaurant.

Boyd is still dealing with complications from the shooting, and someone has been arrested and charged with the violent incident.

Play video content Instagram/@Kris_Boyd2

As for the situation with Hickman, NYPD has not yet made any arrests as they continue to investigate.

The NY Post was the first to report the news.