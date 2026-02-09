49ers' Keion White Shot In San Francisco After Super Bowl, Non-Life Threatening Injury

San Francisco 49ers DE Keion White was shot in the ankle Monday morning, just hours after the Super Bowl ended, with the 3-year NFL vet sustaining a non-life-threatening injury.

White, 27, is currently in a local hospital where he's undergoing surgery.

The team confirmed the news in a statement to The Athletic, saying they will update his condition “when appropriate.”

The outlet went on to report that it happened during an event in San Fran, when an altercation occurred, which reportedly did not involve White, who was caught up in the gunfire.

”A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business,” a spokesperson for the SFPD said. “The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.”

It marks yet another NFL player to fall victim to gun violence in America. In November, Kris Boyd was shot outside a restaurant in New York City after a verbal argument.

In August 2024, White’s teammate, Ricky Pearsall, was shot and wounded after an attempted armed robbery in San Francisco.