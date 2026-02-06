Prosecutors Withdrawing Felony Charge Against Hockey Phenom Gavin McKenna

Big win for hockey sensation Gavin McKenna -- the felony assault charge levied against him has been tossed!

The Penn State hockey phenom -- widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft -- was originally staring down a serious legal mess after police charged him with felony aggravated assault ... plus misdemeanor simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct following an alleged altercation earlier this week.

The allegations stemmed from a confrontation near campus last weekend between McKenna and another man that escalated, according to the State College Police Department. Investigators initially claimed McKenna punched the alleged victim twice in the face ... leaving him with fractures to both sides of his jaw and a missing tooth, injuries prosecutors believed justified the felony charge.

But after reviewing video of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office says the evidence doesn’t support the claim McKenna intended to cause severe bodily harm -- a key requirement for aggravated assault.

Officials also clarified the victim’s injuries, saying he actually suffered two fractures to one side of his jaw, not both -- and did not lose a tooth.

The victim has since undergone surgery and is recovering.

While the felony count is being dropped, McKenna -- an 18-year-old freshman -- isn’t totally in the clear. Prosecutors say they’re still moving forward with the misdemeanor assault charge and other summary offenses tied to the fight.

Officials also emphasized the case remains ongoing. McKenna's preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 11.