NHL's Sean Durzi Appears To Call Opponent a 'F***ing P***y' After Bloody Fight

By TMZ Staff
Courtesy of NHL

Sean Durzi's fight with a Tampa Bay Lightning player didn't end on the ice -- the Utah Mammoth defenseman launched into a full profanity-laced tirade once the two landed in the penalty box, appearing to call the guy a "f***ing p***y!"

It all boiled over when Durzi and Declan Carlile started throwing hands in Monday night's contest at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Getty

Once the two were separated, they were both sent to the penalty box ... but Durzi, who had a beat-up face, was far from finished.

Durzi -- who scored three goals and 15 points this year -- began screaming at Carlile from the box, and the cameras captured some of it, right when Sean seemingly called Declan a "f***ing p***y!"

It also looked like he told Carlile "f*** you" multiple times for good measure.

Tensions were clearly high in the matchup as the Lightning snapped the Mammoth's five-game winning streak with a 2-0 win on Monday.

Utah -- currently holding a Wild Card seed -- is also fighting to stay in the playoff hunt with the Olympic break approaching next month.

Good thing for Durzi and Carlile, they won't cross paths again in this season -- unless they meet in the Stanley Cup.

