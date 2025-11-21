NHL's Dylan Strome Gets Emotional After Missing Child's Birth During Game

Washington Capitals star Dylan Strome had an emotional day on the ice Thursday ... 'cause after crushing the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on the road, he revealed his wife went into labor during the game -- and he missed the birth of his third child.

Strome shared the news with reporters in front of his locker ... saying while he is proud of his wife, Taylor, he wished he could have been by her side in that moment.

"Definitely playing with a lot of emotions," Strome said. "I found out after the first period tonight. I heard before the game and kind of talked about what I should do. I mean there was nothing I could do to get back."

"Just really proud of her. It's not easy, we go on the road a lot. Women go through a lot, their bodies change so much, for her to do that herself is unbelievable."

Like the 28-year-old said ... there wasn't much he could have done -- as he was over 630 miles away from D.C. for the team's away game.

His wife took to social media to make it clear there's nothing to be upset about ... calling him "the best dad" while even cracking a joke about the situation.

"Baby girl didn't check the game schedule before deciding to join us."

The Capitals are off Friday before hitting the ice again Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.