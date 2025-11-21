Tyron Woodley Vs. Anderson Silva Fight Added To Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Card

Two former Jake Paul opponents, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, are setting their sights on one another ... the UFC legends were just added to the El Gallo-Anthony Joshua card, where they'll duke it out in the ring!

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced the news Friday morning, calling Silva, who is 50, the "greatest MMA fighter of all time and Brazilian legend," announcing he'd square off against "combat sports icon" Woodley, who is 43.

The bout will be fought at 195 lbs., and will feature six, three-minute rounds.

Silva and Woodley have some things in common ... they were both dominant UFC champions. They also both previously fought Jake.

Jake and T-Wood met in the ring twice. The first time was August 2021, when Paul won by split decision. The fighters rematched in December of 2021, and The Problem Child won by knockout.

Jake and Anderson boxed in October 2022 ... a fight Paul won by unanimous decision.

The event goes down in less than one month, on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, and streaming on Netflix.