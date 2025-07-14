Bryce Hall Says Jake Paul 'Deserves' WBA Rank, 'He's Fighting Legends!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Despite the World Boxing Association reconsidering Jake Paul's ranking, Bryce Hall feels it got it right the first time ... telling TMZ Sports El Gallo deserves the recognition since he's fighting legends.

We spoke with the TikTok star, actor and fighter at Sweet Butter Kitchen in Los Angeles this week ... after the WBA announced its No. 14 ranking for Paul following his win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The rank is currently under review following backlash ... including fellow cruiserweight Craig Parker, who told us, "it was just like a slap in the face."

Hall thinks that's absurd ... especially considering the dude has wins over Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz on his resume.

"I think Jake Paul deserves it," Hall said. "He's getting in there. He's fighting legends. It doesn't matter who he's picking."

"He's going in there, he's fighting people, he's putting 'em on their ass."

Hall also points out that Paul is drawing in a new wave of fans to the sport -- boosting revenue for boxing.

Hall is trying to do the same thing with his potential boxing career. The 25-year-old fought Austin McBroom in 2021 and Gee Perez in a bare-knuckle match in 2023.

He also had a fight scheduled earlier this year with Kimbo Slice Jr., but his opponent pulled out.