Jake Paul's WBA Ranking 'A Slap in the Face,' No. 15 Cruiserweight Craig Parker Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul is now the No. 14 cruiserweight in the WBA rankings ... and you know who's pissed about that?? The guy who was the No. 14 cruiserweight heading into this week -- 20-0 fighter Craig Parker.

TMZ Sports spoke with the now-No. 15-ranked boxer about the development ... and he said, quite frankly, it's "disgusting news to me" because in his opinion, he hasn't paid his dues.

"For him just to take a position that guys like me that struggled to find ways to the gym and ... it's a long road to be where we're at. And for him to just be No. 14, it was just like a slap in the face."

Parker -- who won all 20 of his bouts on his record by knockout -- says the math isn't adding up ... 'cause he's always looking to take on the next big challenge, while Paul went up against a guy like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who was a middleweight champion a decade-plus ago.

Parker does appreciate what Paul has done for the sport -- especially women's boxing -- but believes the opponents he's taking on don't give him much credibility, let alone consideration for a spot in the rankings.

Parker thinks there's an easy way to settle the matter -- he wants to fight Jake Paul to see if he really earned his position.