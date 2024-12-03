Bryce Hall Fighting Kevin Ferguson Jr., Kimbo's Son, In Bare Knuckle Boxing

Bryce Hall is returning to the ring ... and he's fighting MMA star turned boxer, Kevin Ferguson Jr. -- son of the street fighting legend, Kimbo Slice!

TMZ Sports has learned the 25-year-old TikTok star turned fighter will throw down with the former Bellator MMA star at BKFC's KnuckleMania V event next month at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens -- both former UFC stars -- will be the main event.

"Baby Slice" last fought in April 2023 with Misfits Boxing ... losing via second-round TKO to Okemka Jibunor.

In a strange twist, it's Hall who has more experience when it comes to bare-knuckle boxing. Bryce beat Gee Perez by TKO in 2023.

BH is also an investor in David Feldman's BKFC promotion ... along with others like Conor McGregor.

Bryce originally made his combat sports debut in 2021 ... when he fought Austin McBroom.

Of course, Kevin's late dad is arguably the most famous and beloved streetfighter ever ... with tens of millions of people having watched Kimbo brawl in Miami back in the day.

Kimbo also fought for Bellator ... and he even took a professional boxing match, defeating Jesse Porter by TKO in 2012.

Now, Baby Slice takes the ring vs. Hall on January 25.