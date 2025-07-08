Bryce Hall Shames 50 Cent for Losing 'Skillhouse' Suit, Challenges Rapper to Fight

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bryce Hall We Beat 50 Cent In Court ... I'll Do It in the Ring Too!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
bryce-hall-50-cent-kal-07-07-2025
A HOSTAGE SITUATION
TMZ.com

TikTok star Bryce Hall is making the move into the Hollywood big leagues with his first theatrical film release ... a moment he says 50 Cent tried to hold hostage -- to no avail!!!

We caught up with Bryce outside Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A. on Monday, and he was stoked for the release this week of horror flick "Skillhouse" ... staking his claim as "First TikToker With a Feature Film."

Watch the clip -- Bryce says he hopes to see A-list movie stars "doing the dances on the red carpet" at his premiere, after he's gone to a bunch of theirs in the past.

However, one person he won't see is 50 Cent, who lost his bid in court last week to block the release of "Skillhouse."

skillhouse-trailer-kal-07-08-2025
FROM SMALL SCREEN TO BIG SCREEN
G Unit Films and Television Inc

Bryce speculates 50 needs the $5 million he was suing for ... he thought it was all good on set while 50 was acting and producing -- but apparently, it wasn't.

Other sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... there was never any signed agreement between 50 and the filmmakers. Plus, our sources say 50 and his 12-year-old son were never paid for their work despite acting in the movie.

Meanwhile, Bryce also tells us if 50 really wants to make a coin, he can meet him in the ring for a boxing match!!!

We point out how 50's got some weight and age, but Bryce says he's still betting on himself ... after all, he did win his last bare-knuckle bout!!!

