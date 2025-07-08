Bryce Hall Shames 50 Cent for Losing 'Skillhouse' Suit, Challenges Rapper to Fight

I'll Do It in the Ring Too!!!

TikTok star Bryce Hall is making the move into the Hollywood big leagues with his first theatrical film release ... a moment he says 50 Cent tried to hold hostage -- to no avail!!!

We caught up with Bryce outside Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A. on Monday, and he was stoked for the release this week of horror flick "Skillhouse" ... staking his claim as "First TikToker With a Feature Film."

Watch the clip -- Bryce says he hopes to see A-list movie stars "doing the dances on the red carpet" at his premiere, after he's gone to a bunch of theirs in the past.

However, one person he won't see is 50 Cent, who lost his bid in court last week to block the release of "Skillhouse."

Bryce speculates 50 needs the $5 million he was suing for ... he thought it was all good on set while 50 was acting and producing -- but apparently, it wasn't.

Other sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... there was never any signed agreement between 50 and the filmmakers. Plus, our sources say 50 and his 12-year-old son were never paid for their work despite acting in the movie.

Meanwhile, Bryce also tells us if 50 really wants to make a coin, he can meet him in the ring for a boxing match!!!