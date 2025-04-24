50 Cent Sues Filmmaker Ryan Kavanaugh to Block 'Skill House' Horror Flick From Theaters

A horror film starring 50 Cent set for release in July to launch the new GenTV platform may not make it to any screens ... because the megastar rapper says he never inked a final deal with producers, and he's now suing over its release!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs filed by 50 on Thursday, making good on the social media warnings he's been sending to GenTV's owner, Ryan Kavanaugh, about taking legal action to try to block the rollout.

According to the documents, 50 says he looked past Kavanaugh's controversial past and provided his acting talents for the movie after they sketched out the basic terms of a deal ... with the expectation they would reach a final agreement and sign a contract.

He says his trust regarding that last part needing his John Hancock would happen was misplaced!!!

50 says, even though they never inked a deal, Kavanaugh still went ahead and plastered the rapper's name, image, voice and likeness all over "Skill House" promotional materials ... billing him as a star and producer.

50 insists he would never have agreed to be associated with the project unless he could include his creative input on it to ensure it met his standards ... and, to make matters worse, he says he hasn't been paid a dime for the use of his services and image rights in connection with the film.

50 is demanding "Skill House" be blocked from release, and he wants no less than $5 million in damages ... plus punitives!