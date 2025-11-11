NHL Legend Chris Chelios Lists Malibu Beach Mansion for $59.9 Million

If you're in the market for a beachfront Malibu mansion and don't mind spending over $15k PER SQUARE FOOT, NHL legend Chris Chelios has a breathtaking crib for you!!

The Hockey Hall of Famer listed the 3,795 sq. ft. waterfront estate in Paradise Cove ... and the home certainly fits the neighborhood's name, sitting right on the sand with stunning panoramic coastal views.

The home -- built in 1982 -- has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a large kitchen with top-notch appliances, awesome natural lighting, and a massive rooftop deck.

The price? $59,999,950 ... and that's actually at a discount. Chelios slashed the asking price by over 11% after originally seeking $67.5 million.

While Chelios didn't play for the Kings, it's no surprise he'd live like one. He's one of the greatest players of all-time, earning 11 All-Star nods, three Norris Trophies for the best defenseman, and many more accolades during his 26 seasons. Chris also won three Stanley Cups (one with Montreal, two with Detroit) ... and was inducted into the Hockey HOF in 2013.

Whoever ends up scooping up the ultra-pricey pad will join an exclusive group ... the "Malibu Mob," a group of celeb and/or wealthy homeowners in the 'Bu.

California Dreamin' ain't cheap -- but it comes with its perks!