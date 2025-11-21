Lou Gehrig's '37 Yankees Jersey Hits Auction, Expected To Sell For Over $3M

The New York Yankees home jersey from Lou Gehrig's last dominant season as a big leaguer is on the auction block ... and it's expected to sell for a whopping $3-4 MILLION!

1937 was the last time Gehrig would play a season unaffected by ALS -- the progressive, neurological disease that ultimately took his life in 1941 -- and was he ever great.

The Iron Horse put up ridiculous numbers, blasting 37 home runs and driving in 159 runs, all while batting .351. Gehrig only struck out 49 times (for reference, last year's league leader struck out 221 times).

Nearly 9 decades later, Gehrig's home jersey, featuring the iconic pinstripes and interlocking NY, is on the auction block at SCP Auctions ... and it's going to go for a fortune.

SCP says they enlisted three of the top authenticators in the country -- Resolution Photomatching, Sports Investors Authentication and MeiGray -- to meticulously verify the NYY jersey was authentic using photomatching and other methods.

Unlike current-day Major League Baseball, players rocked the same jersey sometimes dozens of times during a typical season ... as was the case with Lou's threads.

The uni top was worn by Gehrig in "several home games throughout the 1937 campaign," including an August 5 game against the White Sox ... where Lou blasted 2 home runs and had 5 RBIs.

Gehrig also donned the jersey in Game 2 of the '37 World Series, going 1-for-2 with 2 walks, in a game the Yanks won, 8-1, over the New York Giants.

He also wore the uni top for the NY Yankees official 1937 team portrait.

Even cooler, Gehrig wore the top in the iconic photo that was ultimately used as inspiration for The Iron Horse's plaque in Monument Park in Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees ended up winning the Series against the Giants, and Gehrig returned for the 1938 season, but something was clearly off. He didn't know it yet, but ALS was beginning to ravage his body, and he wasn't the same player anymore.

Gehrig retired in June 1939.

More than 100 years after he made his debut for the Bronx Bombers in 1923, Gehrig is still one of the most prolific and dangerous hitters to walk up to home plate.