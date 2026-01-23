Toronto Maple Leafs Coach Craig Berube Reveals Nasty Scar From Gym Accident

Play video content Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs fans got more than a hockey update today … and the puck had nothing to do with it.

Head coach Craig Berube gave fans a shock by showing up with a black eye for his Friday morning media availability. And as if the shiner wasn’t bad enough, he then revealed the full extent -- removing his hat to show a massive gash on his head.

Ouch!!!

"The other guy looks way worse ... there was three of them," Berube jokingly said with a smile.

Berube didn't disclose further details other than that he had an accident in the gym. He said he planned to coach Friday's game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights as the Leafs sit three points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

"I'm not going to talk about it. Nobody needs to know. It's all good," Berube said. "It was just a bad accident. It's on me. My fault. I'm fine."

Fans are already flooding social media with memes and wild guesses about what gym activities could've caused it -- and honestly, the mystery is part of the fun.

Berube has a history of being bruised up ... he still ranks seventh all-time in NHL penalty minutes from his playing days.

Turns out the gym can be as dangerous as the ice.