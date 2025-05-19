NHL Ref Hit In Eye By Stick, Leaves Games Bloodied

Scary moment on the NHL ice Sunday ... a ref took a stick to the face -- and he was bleeding so profusely, there was some initial concern over the well-being of one of his eyes.

The scene unfolded during the second period of the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game 7 playoff matchup at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Horrible scene in Toronto: NHL ref Chris Rooney had to leave Panthers-Maple Leafs Game 7 after taking a stick to the face along the boards.



"You just hope that the eye is not damaged." pic.twitter.com/9aPkDNhyfi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 19, 2025 @awfulannouncing

Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola went to try to clear the puck away from a hard-charging Leafs player, but as he shoveled it up the boards, the blade of the stick accidentally nicked referee Chris Rooney right near one of his eyes.

Rooney immediately crumpled to the ice ... and was in so much pain, players from both teams quickly waved to their benches to request help.

The game was paused for several minutes while medics tried to stop the blood from pouring out of his face.

Fortunately, the official was eventually able to skate off the ice under his own power -- and while he did not return to the contest, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported Monday he "has a black eye but luckily no eye damage."

"[He] hopes to be back working later this round," LeBrun added.