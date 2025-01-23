NHL's Ryan Reaves, Mathieu Olivier Trade Punches In Wild Fight

Wednesday night's matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets looked more like a scene from "Fight Club" ... 'cause Ryan Reaves and Mathieu Olivier traded vicious punches in a wild brawl!!

It didn't take long for the two opponents to drop the gloves ... with the moment going down less than two minutes into the contest. Immediately after a faceoff, they dropped their gear and sized each other up.

Heavyweight main event of the evening between Reaves and Olivier 😱 pic.twitter.com/eVrkLShwpD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 23, 2025 @BR_OpenIce

38-year-old Reaves landed the first punch, but it was a pretty even fight from there ... as both guys got good shots in amid the scrap.

The referees were clearly entertained ... 'cause they waited some time before sending each athlete to the penalty box.

Olivier is no stranger to these types of scenarios this year -- with the broadcast noting it was his 10th fight on the 2024-25 season, as opposed to the first for Reaves.

While the Leafs faithful enjoyed the two going at it, they certainly did not love the game's outcome. The Blue Jackets went on to win in a 5-1 rout to improve their record to 23-18-7.