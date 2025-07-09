Ex-NHLer Nick Tarnasky's Hockey Team Investigating Role In Wild Golf Fight

Ex-NHL enforcer Nick Tarnasky's current employer tells TMZ Sports it is investigating his role in that wild Fourth of July golf fight.

Red Deer Minor Hockey -- where Tarnasky coaches a U17 squad -- said in a statement to us on Tuesday it has seen the video of the 40-year-old former Florida Panther throwing a man into a golf course's pond ... and it is looking into the siutation.

Can you imagine running your mouth at the golf course only to get fed by former NHLer Nick Tarnasky 😂 The Bangs were straight out of the WWE and the guy was warned. Mess with the bull you get the horns! Hockey players are the best pic.twitter.com/2FbJdhh5yB — The Morning Skate (@morning_skate) July 8, 2025 @morning_skate

"At this time," the org. told us, "given that we understand the matter is being reviewed by local policing authorities and we are conducting our own internal investigation into the alleged incident, we will have no further comments."

The brawl took place at around 5:47 PM at Alberta Springs Golf Course in Red Deer ... after an apparently intoxicated man seemed to challenge Tarnasky to a fight over pace of play comments.

Video from the scene shows Tarnasky hurled the guy into a nearby body of water ... and then struck him with a flurry of punches in the face.

Canadian cops told us this week officers did show up to the course following a report of a man drunkenly instigating fights ... but when they arrived, they said the suspect had left, and they closed the probe. They confirmed Wednesday Tarnasky is not a subject of any kind of further investigation.