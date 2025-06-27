Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pro Soccer Player Throws Chair, Hits Woman In Wild Pool Altercation, Caught On Video

By TMZ Staff
Pro soccer player Kian Harratt was caught on video throwing a chair in the middle of a CRAZY poolside brawl, striking a woman ... though he insists she wasn't the intended target!

The melee went down last week in Ibiza, where the Oldham Athletic striker was having some fun in the sun.

But, the relaxing summer vibes quickly ended when Harratt and some guys got into it with another man who was poolside.

In the video, Harratt and the other men confront the other party ... while a woman tried her best to keep the peace.

Unfortunately, a chair was thrown ... and the woman was struck in the back. She immediately fell to the ground, before another chair was hurled, hitting one of the guys, dropping him, too.

As for what led to the insanity, Kian attempted to explain.

"He hit my pal in the face and dropped him, and then proceeded to kick him in the face while he was down," Harratt said.

"After that, obviously, like any normal mates would do, we’ve backed him up. I tried staying out the way as I don’t want the trouble. A chair then got lobbed towards me, so I picked the chair up and threw it back."

Harratt, 23, said he never intended to strike the woman, adding he "felt terrible."

"But I’d have felt even worse if we left my mate to get badly beaten up while he’s trying to enjoy his holiday," Harratt said.

"I hope this video opens people's eyes. I had to post it cause I’ve had nothing but abuse all morning and I’m sure this will clear it or so it should."

This isn't the first time Harratt has been caught up in drama. He was banned for four months during the 2023-24 season for allegedly betting on matches.

On the field, Harratt is a gifted player. He recently scored the game-winning goal during the 2025 National League play-off final.

