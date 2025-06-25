J.J. Watt's Wife, Kealia, Gives Birth To Couple's Second Child, Niko

Congratulations are in order for J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia ... as the former all-pro defensive end and soccer star announced the birth of their second child -- Niko!!

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year shared the news on social media Tuesday ... introducing the world to their newest bundle of joy with a series of sweet photos where everyone -- including their firstborn, Koa -- was nothing but smiles.

"Overcome with joy and gratitude," he wrote.

The comments on their joint post were flooded with people pumped over the news ... ranging from women's soccer players -- to even J.J.'s alma mater, the University of Wisconsin!!

Watt posted that he and his wife -- a former National Women's Soccer League player -- were expecting their second child in February ... nearly five years after the two had Koa.

The couple tied the knot back in February 2020 ... and Watt announced his retirement from the NFL in December 2022, ending a dominant 12-year career.

While it's too early to tell if either Niko or Koa will try to follow in their dad's footsteps ... Watt is only nine away from having his own starting 11.