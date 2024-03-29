J.J. Watt Claps Back At Critic Over Son's Wardrobe, He Picked His Outfit!

J.J. Watt has time today -- the retired NFL superstar just teed off on a social media user for criticizing his son's wardrobe ... saying the negative comment has him feeling super uncomfortable.

The former Houston Texans defensive end was a proud pops when he shared a mini photoshoot of his 1-year-old son, Koa, on Friday ... showing him decked out in a matching grey coat and sweats, and a beanie while on vacation in London.

Adorable, right?? Well one troll took issue with the look ... accusing Watt of going too far with Koa's threads.

"Instead of dressing him as an infant model, why not put him in COMFORTABLE clothes that fit," the X user said. "We will still think he is cute no matter what he is wearing."

J.J. was quick to reply ... firing back with a bit of sarcasm before explaining it's actually the tyke who chose to rock the coat.

"I appreciate the parenting advice!" Watt said.

"Koa has other jackets, but he runs and grabs this one every single morning when he wants to go on a walk."

"Want to know what’s not comfortable?" he added. "You thinking you know when my son is comfortable."

Watt -- who welcomed his son with wife, Kealia, in October 2022 -- appears to have receipts ... 'cause just three weeks ago, he published a pic on Instagram showing a clearly happy Koa wearing the exact same coat.

But the critic doubled down on her take ... adding, "At his age he is grabbing what he is used to wearing/you ooo'd and aww'd about. Not what is a wise choice. As a parent you know this."

"My comment was about his comfort. Full stop."