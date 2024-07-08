J.J. Watt Shows Off Muscular Retirement Bod After Workout

If J.J. Watt wants his next career to be professional bodybuilding, it seems he doesn't have much further to go ... check out a shirtless photo the retired NFL star shared after a workout Monday -- he's ripped!!!

The 35-year-old former defensive end -- who hung up his cleats after the 2022 season -- threw up the steamy pic on his X page ... showing he's still got some massive pecs, bulging quads and boulder-sized shoulders even in retirement.

Watt appeared to know he looked good, too ... as he captioned the pic simply, "Progress."

It doesn't seem Watt has any desire to return to the game -- he's got a pretty successful post-football career in broadcasting going -- but the door does feel ajar.

He obviously looks the part still ... and, just a few months ago, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year said he'd be open to a comeback if Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans came calling.

I asked J.J. Watt how he resists the temptation to return to football, especially given the Texans’ rise. His answer was interesting.



Watt told DeMeco Ryans he’s still training and is ready if he absolutely needs it. pic.twitter.com/Z3gbfqjOA1 — B.Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) May 4, 2024 @brandonkscott

"I told DeMeco last year, I said, 'Don't call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I'll be there," he said. "And, he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it."