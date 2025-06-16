Boston University Soccer Alums Defend Coach ... After Alex Cooper Allegations

A number of former Boston University women's soccer players are speaking out in support of the coach at the center of Alex Cooper's sexual harassment allegations ... saying their interactions with the staffer were drastically different.

TMZ Sports obtained a letter from a representative of BU Women's Soccer alumni -- signed by 99 former Terriers athletes -- which states while they do not look to "diminish or discredit anyone's individual experience," they felt it was necessary to share their own perspectives as a "united group."

In the letter, the alums say "we categorically never felt unsafe" under the coach's leadership ... adding, "We were never at risk of or witness to inappropriate behavior or anything that could be characterized as sexual harassment."

"As a leader, she approached every day with professionalism, making decisions in service of the success of the team."

The group -- featuring alums spanning several decades -- went on to say the coach's influence didn't end after their collegiate careers ... as she "has remained an important part of our lives, and we shall stand by her."

As we previously reported, Cooper claimed in her "Call Her Alex" documentary that the coach was inappropriate with her during her time on the team in the mid-2010s -- and would ask questions about her love life.

Cooper claimed she even got benched from a game for not disclosing certain intimate information ... and when her family approached school officials over the matter, nothing came of it.

In fact, Alex recently joined Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert, where she further opened up on her alleged experience at BU, explaining things took a turn during her sophomore year after her coach began to inquire about her personal life.

Cooper says she felt trapped, and since she was on an athletic scholarship, she believed speaking up could've meant losing the lucrative grant. In other words, Alex didn't think she had much recourse at the time.

AC also revealed she wanted to file a lawsuit back in the day, but ultimately opted against taking coach to court. Despite that decision, the podcast host says she's relieved she has a massive platform to tell her story.

Cooper even said her show, Call Her Daddy, was an opportunity to reclaim her sexuality.

As for BU, the college released a statement last week ... saying, "Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office."