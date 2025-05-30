Zion Williamson Sued For Raping, Kidnapping & Terrorizing Woman

A woman claiming to be one of Zion Williamson's exes has filed a lawsuit against the NBA star ... alleging he raped, kidnapped and terrorized her on multiple occasions throughout their yearslong relationship.

The explosive suit, which has been obtained by TMZ Sports, was filed in Los Angeles on Thursday by a Jane Doe, who says she began dating Williamson in 2018 ... while he was playing for the Duke men's basketball team.

The woman alleges that in 2020, a little over a year after Williamson left the Blue Devils to join the New Orleans Pelicans, the basketball player raped and assaulted her in Southern California.

According to the suit, the violent incident took place on Sept. 23, 2020 ... after the woman had gone to Williamson's Beverly Hills home.

The accuser says she told Williamson she was tired and wanted to go to sleep ... but he called her "stuck up" and a "bitch," and told her "she could not go to sleep without having sex with him."

Williamson then allegedly pinned her down on the bed and sexually assaulted her. Afterward, the lawsuit states, Williamson took her phone, threw it ... and then choked and screamed at her for "talking too much." The woman alleges Williamson emitted an odor of alcohol throughout the encounter.

Days later, on Oct. 10, 2020, the accuser alleges Williamson raped her again after he got angry that she wanted to leave him to visit friends in San Diego. According to the suit, Williamson took her phone and laptop following the sexual assault ... preventing her from getting medical care.

"These two incidents were not isolated," the lawsuit states. Williamson "continued to abuse, rape, assault, and batter Plaintiff in California and other states, including Louisiana and Texas, until the relationship ended in 2023."

The lawsuit states Williamson strangled the woman "with such force that she reasonably feared for her life and eventually lost consciousness ... multiple times between 2020 and 2023 in California and Louisiana."

The woman also claims Williamson threatened to have his security guard shoot her in the head "multiple times." She alleges Williamson threatened to have his security kill her parents as well.

During one 2022 incident in Louisiana, the lawsuit states, Williamson pointed a loaded firearm at the woman's head, "causing her to reasonably fear for her life."

The accuser says in the suit Williamson often kicked her with his feet and beat her with his hands. She also claims the 24-year-old would force her to leave her apartment and "intentionally imprison her" in a car until he transported her to a different location. She said one time, as he tried to stop her from escaping the vehicle, he hit her in the head with the door and caused her to lose consciousness.

According to the suit, "when many of the wrongful acts were committed," Williamson "was either drunk or on cocaine."

"We don't want to litigate this case in the media," Doe's attorney, Sam E. Taylor of The Lanier Law Firm, told TMZ Sports on Friday. "But I will say this is a very serious case as reflected in the pleadings that have been filed and our client looks forward to her day in court to seek justice in this matter."