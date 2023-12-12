Zion Williamson Shrugs Off Fitness Criticism ... Thanks Fans For Support

Play video content

Zion Williamson is taking the high road amid the growing concern about his weight and conditioning ... telling reporters he appreciates the criticism if it's in good faith -- and thanking his fans for sticking by his side.

The New Orleans Pelicans star spoke to the media after his 121-107 win over the Timberwolves on Monday ... and he was asked specifically about guys like Shaquille O'Neal sharing their thoughts on his struggles so far in his career.

Shaq's points on Zion



▪️ Doesn't run hard

▪️ Doesn't create easy points for himself

▪️ Doesn't demand the ball

▪️ Doesn't have "that look"

▪️ Doesn't rebound @nbaontnt | @ohnohedidnt24 pic.twitter.com/V2POT2dLT4 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 8, 2023 @Ballislife

Of course, Shaq dropped knowledge in hopes of helping Williamson last week ... saying there are several parts of his game that have to improve if he wants to be great.

Zion said he hadn't heard Diesel's comments ... but explained he respects the words if they were meant to lift him up instead of bring him down.

"If it comes from a great place and a place where they just wanna see me do better, thank you," Zion said. "But if it comes from anywhere else, everyone entitled to their own opinion. Can’t control that."

Zion's fitness has been a major focus this season ... with reports claiming the Pels are trying to get him to focus on his diet and conditioning, but he "doesn't listen."

Despite the report, Zion was met with applause from the home crowd prior to the matchup against the Wolves ... and he didn't take it lightly.

"If you love the city, which I very much do, it will love you back," Zion said. "So, to the city, to the fans, thank you. I'm gonna do my best not to let y'all down."