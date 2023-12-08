Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Zion Williamson Reportedly Ignoring Pelicans' Wishes To Focus On Diet, Fitness

12/8/2023 11:51 AM PT
The New Orleans Pelicans are trying like hell to get Zion Williamson to work on his fitness, but the franchise player is tuning them out -- this according to a new report.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick appeared gassed throughout the Pels' In-Season Tournament semifinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday ... something many analysts pointed out as a reason why it was a 133-89 blowout in favor of LeBron James and Co.

Of course, Zion's size has always been a hot topic since he entered the league ... and the team even reportedly implemented a weight clause in the five-year extension he signed last season that would penalize him if the sum of his weight and body percentage surpassed 295.

FYI -- Zion reportedly weighs in at 284.

According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com, the Pelicans have continuously told Williamson he has to work on his diet and conditioning ... but simply put -- he "doesn't listen."

Zion admitted after the Pels' loss that he needs to be more aggressive on the court ... but it certainly sounds like the team is expecting improvement off it, too.

