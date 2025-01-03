Zion Williamson Donates 100k To New Orleans Terror Attack Victims

New Orleans' is going through one of the darkest times in the history of the city, and NOLA hoops star Zion Williamson is stepping up in a big way ... donating $100K to victims of the Bourbon Street terror attack.

The money will go towards the Greater New Orleans Foundation's Tragedy fund.

The Pelicans forward opened up on his decision to write the huge check, saying ... "As a father, son, and someone who loves this community, this hit me hard. This isn't just about money -- but standing together and making sure no one feels alone."

And, Zion isn't the only pro athlete stepping up ... Saints star Cam Jordan's donating $25K to the same fund.

According to the foundation, the fund was launched at the request of the City's mayor, LaToya Cantrell, and community leaders ... and "will serve as a resource to provide assistance to the families of those whose lives were taken and those seriously injured or impacted by the tragedy."

Suspected terrorist, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a white Ford pickup truck down Bourbon Street during the early morning hours of New Year's Day, killing 14 people, and injuring dozens more. Jabbar was ultimately shot dead by cops after they exchanged gunfire.

Among the deceased include former Princeton football player Tiger Bech ... who was one of the people tragically struck as the vehicle careened through the French Quarter.