Zion Williamson Vehemently Denies Rape Lawsuit Claims, Vows Countersuit

Zion Williamson is adamantly denying claims made in a bombshell rape lawsuit filed this week ... with the NBA star saying it's nothing more than a money grab!

In a statement to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old hooper's attorney called the allegations totally bogus, promising to fight back against the "defamatory" claims.

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and we unequivocally deny them. The allegations contained in the complaint are categorically false and reckless," Zion's attorney told us, adding ... "This appears to be an attempt to exploit a professional athlete driven by a financial motive rather than any legitimate grievance."

"Mr. Williamson and the plaintiff never dated, but did maintain a consensual, casual relationship that began more than six years ago, when he was 18 years old. That relationship ended years ago. At no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns. Only after the friendship ended did she begin demanding millions of dollars."

"Mr. Williamson reported the plaintiff’s extortion attempts to law enforcement. We understand that an arrest warrant was issued in connection with that report, and we are prepared to provide the court with documentation that supports these facts. Mr. Williamson also intends to file counterclaims and seek significant damages for this defamatory lawsuit."

"While these allegations are false, we recognize the seriousness of the claims and welcome the opportunity to prove the truth in court. We are confident that the legal process will expose the truth and fully vindicate Mr. Williamson."

As we previously reported, an unidentified woman ("Jane Doe") filed a lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles accusing the Pelicans forward of terrorizing her over a several year period, where she alleged Williamson raped and kidnapped her.

Doe, who says she met Zion while he was at Duke University, has not gone to police, according to her attorney.