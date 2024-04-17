Zion Williamson Out Of Play-in Elimination Game, Injury Is Real!

The injury Zion Williamson suffered late in the Pelicans vs. Lakers Play-In game was very real, despite some fans suggesting the NBA star was fakin' it, 'cause the former #1 pick will now miss Friday's elimination game!

ICYMI ... the 23-year-old went off in Tuesday's game against LeBron James and the Lakers ... putting up 40 points and 11 rebounds. Hands down one of the finest games of his pro career.

Unfortunately, with the game tied at 95 all with 3 minutes left, Williamson hurt his left leg ... allowing the Lake Show to pull away late, sending the Pelicans to a one-game elimination with the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Zion left the game with 3 min left after an apparent injury pic.twitter.com/dmSjuoxgzs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2024 @BleacherReport

But, many were skeptical about the injury ... with some fans believing Zion faked the injury so the Pelis would lose and avoid playing the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the next round.

That scenario would pit the Lakers vs. Jokic and the Nuggets, while the Pelicans would then face top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, that theory can be put to rest ... after Adrian Wojnarowski announced Williamson would be forced to miss the game with a left hamstring injury.

"It was tough to see him go down," Pelicans coach Willie Green said after the game. "We are all praying and hoping he is OK."

Of course, it's a massive blow for the Pelicans and their fans ... especially given how ZW has been hooping.

In fact, Zion played in 70 games this season, the most in his NBA career.