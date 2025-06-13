Boston University Issues Statement After Alex Cooper's Sexual Harassment Claims

Boston University has broken its silence on Alex Cooper's explosive claims ... issuing a statement on the controversy that read, in part, the school "has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment."

The words came down from the Univ. on Thursday ... just a couple days after Cooper alleged during her "Call Her Alex" documentary that during her time as a member of the Terriers women's soccer team in the mid-2010s, her female coach was inappropriate with her.

The popular podcast host claimed the woman fixated on her and asked her prying questions about her love life. She stated there was one game the coach benched her because she refused to divulge the inner details of it all.

On the show, Cooper said she and her parents brought the matter up to the university's higher-ups, but nothing was done. She said she ultimately ended up quitting the team over the issues prior to her senior year.

The allegations, of course, caused a firestorm -- which Boston Univ. finally responded to on Thursday night.

"Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office. We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all."

Cooper, 30, played for Boston Univ. from 2013 through 2015. Her bio on the school's website says she logged time in 49 games ... and tallied one goal and one assist in her action on the pitch.