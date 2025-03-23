Alex Cooper Makes Waves in Miami During Fun-Filled Weekend
Alex Cooper living it up in miami!!! ... jet skiing in bikini
Alex Cooper was all about sun, sea, and squad goals as she hit the beach for a sun-drenched day of fun in Miami.
The "Call Her Daddy" podcast host looked effortlessly cool and carefree while jet skiing with friends, including longtime pal, Hallie Batchelder, during a picture-perfect beach day on Saturday.
The group soaked up the sun and took in the good vibes, making waves both on and off the water.
Alex, who’s built an empire by keeping it real on her podcast, seemed to be taking a well-earned break from hosting her "Unwell Weekend" — laughing, riding jet skis, and enjoying the South Florida heat.