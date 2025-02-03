Alex Cooper Leaves Followers 'Unwell' Rockin' Hot Pink One-Piece

Alex Cooper clearly doesn't care it's still winter ... she's already putting her bathing suit body on full display.

Check it out ... the "Call Her Daddy" podcaster practically looks like Spring Break Barbie come to life thanks to a get-up featuring a hot pink one-piece swimsuit, a pink and orange windbreaker, and matching shades.

While Alex's colorful ensemble may be currently out of season, it makes sense, given the fact she's promoting her spring break tour ... which is set to hit Miami for three nights in March.

So, you can understand why AC is getting into the warm weather spirit, even amid the current cold temperatures.

Her new tour is set to be one to remember, too, with Alex promising to host the "best spring break" of her fans' lives. This means themed parties ... and plenty of opportunities to promote her "Unwell" goodies.