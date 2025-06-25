Ex-Spanish Soccer Prez Luis Rubiales' Sexual Assault Conviction Upheld

Former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales' sexual assault conviction was upheld on Wednesday ... after his appeal was rejected by Spain's High Court.

According to Reuters, the court denied multiple appeals against Rubiales' conviction ... standing with the original ruling that he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during post-match celebrations at the 2023 World Cup in Sydney.

The 47-year-old was found guilty in February ... resulting in a fine and an order to stay 656 feet away from Hermoso and cut all communication for a year.

He was able to avoid jail time ... but faced anywhere from one to four years behind bars under the country's 2022 consent laws.

Rubiales stepped down from his post in September 2023 ... a month after Spain's women's national team had won its first-ever World Cup against England.

During the celebration, Rubiales locked lips with Hermoso ... which she claimed was unwanted. She went on to file a complaint with cops not long after, testifying against the then-head of the country's football federation.

FIFA also took action ... banning Rubiales from international soccer activities for three years following the incident.