Ex-Spanish Soccer Prez Luis Rubiales Found Guilty of Sexual Assault For Kissing Player

Former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent after winning the 2023 World Cup.

Prosecutors wanted Rubiales behind bars for the incident ... but he was ultimately ordered to pay a fine of over $10,434, must stay at least 656 feet away from Hermoso and is banned from communicating with her for one year.

If convicted under Spain's new (2022) consent laws, Rubiales could have faced between one and four years behind bars.

Rubiales, former women's team coach Jorge Vilda, director Albert Luque, and marketing head Ruben Rivera were all also accused of coercing the soccer player to downplay the act in hopes of putting an end to the backlash ... but were acquitted of the charge.

Rubiales -- who stepped down from his role with the organization in September 2023 -- maintained the kiss was consensual ... which Hermoso adamantly denied.