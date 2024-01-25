Luis Rubiales, Ex-Spanish Soccer Boss, Headed To Trial Over World Cup Kiss

A judge in Spain has ruled Luis Rubiales, Spain's disgraced former soccer federation president, should stand trial for kissing star player Jenni Hermoso without consent during the team's celebration after winning the World Cup.

The consequential ruling was handed down by investigative judge Francisco de Jorge on Thursday after hearings at Spain's high court in Madrid ... where prosecutors and the defense argued for and against criminal charges.

Ultimately, the judge concluded the August 2023 kiss was "not consensual" and was "carried out unilaterally and in a surprising fashion" and therefore, criminal proceedings can continue against Rubiales.

The decision comes after days of testimony, including from 33-year-old Hermoso herself.

Spain's leading goal scorer recounted the kiss earlier this month in front of the court. Jenni also claimed Rubiales, and several soccer officials, pressured her to say the kiss was consensual.

In light of the judge's ruling, prosecutors now have 10 days to formally request a trial, which they're expected to do.

If convicted under Spain's new (2022) consent laws, Rubiales could face between one and four years behind bars.

He stepped down from his position in September 2023, almost a month after the kiss, and subsequent outrage from across the world.

BREAKING: Luis Rubiales has sensationally resigned as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation following the scandal over him kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final. He revealed the news in a world exclusive interview for ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/Kl2uQTOzqv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 10, 2023 @piersmorgan