Ex-Spanish Soccer President Luis Rubiales Suspended For 3 Years For World Cup Kiss

Luis Rubiales, former Spanish soccer president, was banned by FIFA from all national and international soccer activities for three years after kissing Jenni Hermoso following Spain's World Cup win in August.

46-year-old Rubiales was initially benched for 90 days while the international soccer body investigated the situation ... until Monday when their findings were finally made public.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code."

The rule essentially says anyone associated with a team, in Rubiales' case, the president, must behave in a way consistent with "decent conduct," including "behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute."

Of course, Rubiales kissed Hermoso, without her consent. He was also seen grabbing his crotch, as well as throwing another player over his shoulder.

Luis, per FIFA guidelines, now has ten days to appeal the decision, and that's exactly what it sounds like he will do.

Rubiales fired off a message on X in Spanish (which has been translated), writing ... "I will go to the last resort so that justice is done and the truth shines 💪 Due to the many efforts of some politicians, media and institutions, the disproportion and injustice committed is becoming increasingly clear"

Despite insisting he had no ill intent and initially refusing to step down from his post, Rubiales finally resigned in mid-September.