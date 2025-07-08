Pokémon Fans Brawl in Line Outside GameStop on Video, 1 Stabbed, 2 Arrested

Total mayhem outside a California GameStop this weekend -- three men got into a fight while waiting in line for Pokémon cards ... resulting in one man being stabbed, and cops swooping in and arresting the two suspects.

Watch the clip of the wild brawl that went down Saturday morning in Colma, near San Francisco -- it all kicked off when Miguel OrellanasFlores and Isaiah Calles reportedly cut in line, sparking an argument with the victim. The three men exchanged blows as other people scrambled out of the way.

After the video cuts out, police say things escalated when 49-year-old OrellanaFlores allegedly smacked the victim in the back of the head with a glass Mason jar. Then 27-year-old Calles allegedly grabbed the shattered glass and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The Colma Police Department responded to reports of a physical altercation and arrived to help the unidentified victim, who was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim is now listed in stable condition.

Before the suspects were caught, police said they split from the scene, bolting in two different cars.

They were quickly tracked down and busted for alleged assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit a crime.