Two Teenage Girls Shot Near Historic Stonewall Inn During NYC Pride Parade

NYC's famous Pride Parade was marred by bloodshed Sunday night ... after at least one gunman pumped bullets into two girls near the Stonewall Inn -- an historic gay bar in Greenwich Village.

The New York City Police Department says the shooting erupted at 10:15 PM around the corner from the landmark saloon, the site of the celebrated 1969 riots. Back then, the LGBTQ community said they were being persecuted by the government after a violent police raid at the watering hole.

When cops arrived at Sunday's crime scene, they found two girls -- ages 16 and 17 -- with gunshot wounds. Police say the victims were rushed to a local hospital, where one was listed in critical condition and the other was stable.

Cop say it's not clear if there was more than one shooter who fled after the assault ... police also don't know whether it was a targeted attack, a hate crime or some other motive.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams responded to the shooting by posting a statement on X. He said he was saddened by the event near the Stonewall Inn during a time when the city "should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating.”

Adams added, “We’re praying for the speedy recovery of the victims in tonight’s shooting,” he added. “The NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice.”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, police reportedly arrested a man who unleashed bear spray in Washington Square Park -- also in Greenwich Village -- during the Pride Parade.