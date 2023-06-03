Taylor Swift Says Her Concert is 'Safe Space' to Celebrate Pride Month

Play video content

Taylor Swift isn't afraid to get a little political ... she's reassuring fans they can safely celebrate Pride at her concerts, but also reminding them to vote if they want to feel safe in America.

Taylor's latest Eras Tour stop is in Chicago, and on Friday night she took a moment to get serious about "harmful pieces of legislation" that she says put the LGBTQ community at risk.

As she looked into the audience, she shouted out the "brilliant crowds of people who are living their authentic lives" and told them ... "This is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you. And one of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you, and watching you interact with each other, and being so loving, and so thoughtful, and so caring."

Before she launched back into her set, she encouraged her fans to pay attention to elections, especially local ones ... do their research and vote for candidates who are advocates and allies.

In recent years, Taylor's used her tremendous influence to remind her army of Swiftees about important elections ... and has even endorsed candidates.