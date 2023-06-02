Tennessee Pride Event Faces Threats From Aryan Nations Ahead Of Festival, Up Security

A Pride event in Tennessee is facing the reality of heightened threats and tension toward the LGBTQ community this year, beefing up security after warnings from the Aryan Nations.

Memphis is hosting the Mid-South Pride Festival Saturday, but Vanessa Rodley, Festival Director and President of the org, tells TMZ ... threats have been thrown at the group ahead of the big bash -- including claims that the Aryan Nations will be showing up to protest.

For those unaware, Aryan Nations is a large group of neo-Nazis, often composed of white skinheads that tout racist and homophobic beliefs. She says this year has been the worst in terms of threats ... but thinks it helps the group be more prepared in terms of security.

Vanessa adds her team is working with local authorities, FBI and Homeland Security to make sure the whole thing is safe -- adding they've been meeting with cops for the past few months in preparation.

BTW, 2 featured guests slated for Saturday's event are "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Kameron Michaels and Lady Camden, joining a group of 50 drag performers, the most they've ever had.

In terms of Tennessee laws against drag, we're told they've figured out how to work around the grey areas ... stuff like performers arriving in costume due to laws mentioning "the act of unveiling costumes" and buckets for tips instead of directly accepting cash.

Claire Elisan, founder and Executive Director of the Florida-based LGBTQ+ nonprofit Project No Labels, tells us her team will also be enhancing security for all of its events this month.